Fresno Pacific swimmers earn national honors after Fresno State meet

Fresno Pacific’s Maxim Scherbakov and Daria Belova were named CollegeSwimming.com’s NCAA Division II swimmers of the week on Tuesday after impressive wins at the Fresno State triple-dual meet Saturday.
Scherbakov won the men’s 100 (54.44 seconds) and 200 breaststroke (2:02:12) at the meet that also featured University of the Pacific and UC Santa Cruz.
Belova won the women’s 100 butterfly in 56.45 and finished runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:04:48) and 100 IM (58.50) to lead the Sunbirds women’s swim team to a 152-141 win against the Bulldogs.
Fresno State sophomore Ugne Mazutaityte was named CollegeSwimming.com’s Mountain West swimmer of the week after winning all three of her individual events Saturday. Mazutaityte won the 100 backstroke (56.83) and 200 backstroke (1:59.06) in season-best times and won the 500 free in 5:01:25.
