Harris has career-high, Tulane rolls over SE Louisiana 93-76

Kain Harris had a career-high 19 points to help lead Tulane to a dominating 93-76 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.
Harris was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, making 7 of 11 field goal attempts.
Ryan Smith had the first double-double of his career and had career best in points (14) and rebounds (10). Malik Morgan added 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Cameron Reynolds chipped in 13 points, and Colin Slater had 12 for Tulane (1-1).
Neither team could dominate in the first half. Southeastern tied it at 55 when George Brock hit a jumper with 14:37 left in the final period. Slater answered with a layup and the Green Wave gradually pulled away, going ahead 80-69 with 4:23 remaining.
Marlain Veal had 28 to lead the Lions (1-1). Jordan Capps added 18 and Davon Hayes chipped in 12.
