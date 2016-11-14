NBA Capsules

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for only the second time in their first 11 games, 106-105 over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Langston Galloway scored a season-high 21 points, while Terrence Jones added 15 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won two of three after an 0-8 start.
Isaiah Thomas scored 37 for Boston, including a driving scoop that tied the game with 7 seconds left. But Boston's Kelly Olynyk fouled New Orleans guard Tim Frazier with 2.5 seconds left, and Frazier sank one free throw for the margin of victory.
Avery Bradley had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 15 points for Boston.
PACERS 88, MAGIC 69
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — C.J. Miles made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the Pacers spoiled Frank Vogel's return to Indiana.
Vogel coached the Pacers for more than five seasons before he was let go in May. He was quickly scooped up by Orlando.
The crowd cheered when Vogel was introduced before the game.
Paul George had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, who pulled away in the second half. Monta Ellis also scored 13 points, and Jeff Teague finished with 11.
Orlando shot 32 percent from the field. Evan Fournier led the Magic with 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, and Aaron Gordon had 11.
KNICKS 93, MAVERICKS 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 24 points, and the Knicks rolled after a halftime lineup change.
The Knicks benched Joakim Noah, their $72 million free-agent signing, starting guard Justin Holiday and moving Porzingis to center in a small lineup. They responded by scoring 31 points in the third quarter after managing just 36 in an ugly first half.
Anthony scored 17 in the third quarter and 20 in the second half after shooting 1 for 6 in the first half. Porzingis finished with 11 rebounds.
Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and J.J. Barea had 17 for the Mavericks, who are still without Dirk Nowitzki and Deron Williams.
PISTONS 104, THUNDER 88
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Aron Baynes added 20 points and eight rebounds and the short-handed Pistons beat the Thunder.
The Pistons (6-5) improved to 5-0 at home despite being without their two best players. Reggie Jackson hasn't played this season due to knee tendinitis, and Andre Drummond was sidelined with a sprained ankle.
Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City (6-5), which has dropped four in a row. Victor Oladipo finished with nine points, but he was the only other starter to score more than four.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for Detroit.
