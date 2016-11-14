Fowler scores 23, Furman uses 15 3s to sink UAB 84-74

Andrew Fowler scored 23 points, making four of Furman's 15 3-pointers, as the Paladins defeated UAB 84-74 on Monday night.
Geoff Beans had four 3s and 14 points and Devin Sibley added three 3s and 13 points for Furman.
UAB was up 46-45 at the half and it was tied at 62 midway through the second half. Jalen Williams hit two free throws and Jordan Lyons, Fowler and Andrew Beans hit treys to give Furman a 73-62 lead with 6:46 left.
Sibley had another 3 in a 7-0 surge that made it 80-65 with 2:15 to play. The Paladins made 15 of 24 behind the arc and shot 54 percent overall (28 of 52).
UAB (1-1) shot just 17 percent in the second half, going 4 of 24 — 1 of 11 on 3s — but kept it close by making 19 of 24 free throws.
Dirk Williams and William Lee had 15 points each for the Blazers.
