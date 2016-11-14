South Alabama flattens NAIA-Blue Mountain, 88-35

Ken Williams scored 14 points and South Alabama limited NAIA Blue Mountain College to just 11 first-half points en route to an 88-35 drubbing in its home opener Monday night.
The Jaguars limited Blue Mountain to 10 of 50 shooting from the field (20 percent) and did not allow a single player to score more than eight points. The Toppers were 3 of 21 from beyond the arc and were out-rebounded 55-32.
Following a win at UNLV in the season opener, a dozen players figured in the scoring for South Alabama (2-0). The Jaguars won their season opener for the 11th time in 12 years and ran their streak in home openers to 25 straight dating back to 1992.
Nick Stover scored 12 points off the bench and Shaq Calhoun added 11 points and four steals.
South Alabama hosts the Roundball Classic beginning Friday, when the Jags play Florida International.
