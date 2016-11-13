Guice providing additional star power in LSU backfield

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno Pause

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

1:51 Lee Brand's plan for Fresno's future

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments