Golf: Fore You for week of Nov. 14

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Tournaments of local interest
Dec. 3-4, Fresno City Four-Ball Championship at Riverside GC. For more details and to sign up, check out www.playriverside.com or call 559-275-5900.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Saturday, Gobble-Gobble Turkey Shoot; Dec. 17, Solstice Shootout.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club week tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: Turkey Shoot Tournament, for more info. and to sign up, call the pro shop number below.
Ongoing: Women’s Club is taking new members for regular play on Wednesdays. Book a corporate, club or appraising event. Call the pro shop at 559-325-8900.
Exeter GC
Ongoing: Monday special, $6 all-day golf (except holidays, cart not included); Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, nine holes walking for $10, $15 with cart, 18 holes walking for $17, $27 with cart. Friday all-day golf for $10 (cart not included). On weekends and holidays, play nine holes for $11 ($5 extra with cart) or 18 holes for $18 ($28 with cart). Children under 10 play for $5 all day. Pull carts $1.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Nov. 20, Wente Vineyards GC, Livermore; Dec. 3-4, Arizona Open at Wildfire GC, Phoenix. For more information and to sign up, call Steve Neer at (559) 360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Ongoing: Super Sundays now through the end of 2016. $15 green fees every Sunday (must mention special when checking in). Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors’ Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club-fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club-fitters is now at Lemoore Golf Club, Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts, and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available, call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 8 a.m.; Nov. 20, Annual Turkey Shoot, 18 holes (9 holes 2-man best ball, 9 holes 2-man scramble). There will also be a special flight for those without a handicap.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. November and December 2016 at no charge and January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package which includes nine golf courses that you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com for details.
River Park GC
Results: Congratulations to St. Anthony’s Catholic School for winning the CVAL Girl’s Golf league tournament for the third consecutive year.
Ongoing: Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2 anytime. Seniors 55+ and military play the 9-hole course for just $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year which includes $200 range credit, free golf Mon.-Thurs. all day, a free fitting, and access to the members-only all grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1 st , 2017 via their “Thank You Troops” program.
Riverside GC
Results: Oct. 15-16, Member/Guest Tournament, Gross score flight (1. Robert Stroud/Jerry Schoenherr 146, also won tie-breaker; 2. Eddie Richardson/Phil Flick 146; Aaron Watson/Tom Casanova 150); Net score flight (1. Lance Salinas/Keith Dunn 123; 2. Jared Cook/Jeff Rowell 125; 3. Eddie Williams/Frank Kerby 126).
Upcoming: Dec. 3-4, will host the 2016 Fresno City Four Ball Championship, Handicap, and Championship Flights. For full details and to sign up check www.playriverside.com.
Specials: November weekdays after 11 a.m., $27 per player covers golf and cart; November weekends after 11 a.m., $30 per player covers golf and cart. Offer not valid for leagues or tournament play or on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Dec. 11, 2-Man razzle dazzle.
Tulare GC
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/
Valley Oaks GC
Specials: Shoe special, if you purchase a pair of in stock golf shoes in the month of November, you’ll receive a 20-50% discount off the purchase; Thanksgiving Day special, if you pay for 18 holes Nov. 24, Valley Oaks will throw in a cart for free (must mention you saw this in “Fore You” to receive deal). November Mid-Day special, bring in four cans of food between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and receive 18 holes of golf and a cart for just $35 on weekdays and $42 on weekends (only players bringing four cans of food are eligible for discount; no other discounts may be combined; not valid on holidays or for tournament play). November Cart special, purchase 18 holes of golf between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and pay only $25 per player (tee times must be booked online to receive promotion rate).
Tournament Booking Special Program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime between Dec. 1, 2016 and Feb. 28th, 2017 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player.
Comments