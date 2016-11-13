Cardinals 23, 49ers 20 in photos

Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) watches his game-winning field goal split the uprights as Ryan Quigley holds at the end of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 23-20.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) has his helmet knocked off after being sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Alex Okafor during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Deone Bucannon (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) throws as San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) runs after recovering a fumble intended for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) is hit by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) celebrates a defensive stop with Calais Campbell (93) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) is hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Quinton Patton (11) pulls in a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) argues as penalty flag with an official as Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is flipped over by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (25) after the catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) eludes the hit of Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly talks with San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley (74) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers kicker Phil Dawson (4) kicks a field goal as teammate Bradley Pinion (5) holds during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with Daniel Kilgore (67) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) recovers a fumble by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) dives for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
A photographer is hit by San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) after a missed catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly, left, talks with Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Arizona Cardinals fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP