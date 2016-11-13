NHL Capsules

Troy Stecher tied it with 1:40 left in the third period and Markus Granlund scored in overtime, helping the Vancouver Canucks rally to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Sunday.
Dallas held leads of 3-1 and 4-3, but Vancouver got goals from Louis Eriksson, Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Stecher to force overtime. The Canucks were coming off a 1-5 road trip and have two wins in their last 12 games.
Ryan Miller made 17 saves for Vancouver.
Patrick Eaves scored twice and Lauri Korpikoski and Antoine Roussel also scored for the Stars, who wrapped up a five-game road trip 2-1-2.
Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots for Dallas, which had won 10 straight against the Canucks.
Granlund scored 1:27 into overtime by finding a loose puck off a faceoff and snapping it past Lehtonen.
JETS 3, KINGS 2, SO
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in a shootout to give Winnipeg a victory over Los Angeles.
Patrik Laine also beat Peter Budaj in the shootout, and Dwight King scored against the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck.
The Jets are 3-0-1 in their last four games and 8-7-2 overall. The Kings have lost three straight to drop to 7-8-1.
Kings forward Kyle Clifford was called for a boarding major in the first period for a hit that sent Jets forward Kyle Connor into the boards head-first. Adam Lowry and Marko Dano took advantage with power-play goals.
Connor left for the dressing room, but returned for the second period.
Tanner Pearson scored in the first period for Los Angeles, and defenseman Tom Gilbert tied it midway through the third.
WILD 2, SENATORS 1, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matt Dumba scored late in overtime and Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots, helping Minnesota beat Ottawa.
Ryan Suter scored a short-handed goal for the Wild, and Kuemper was nearly perfect in his third start of the season.
Craig Anderson made 40 saves and was again solid for the Senators, who got a goal from Kyle Turris 5:06 into the third period.
The Wild were playing their third game in four nights to conclude a four-game trip, but they controlled much of the action with Ottawa looking disorganized for most of the night.
