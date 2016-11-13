North Dakota St. shoots way past Minnesota Morris 92-62

A.J. Jacobson and Paul Miller each scored 18 points to lead North Dakota State to a 92-62 win over Division III-member Minnesota Morris on Sunday.
Jacobson and Miller combined for 26 of the Bison's first 36 points. Jacobson's fourth 3-pointer in the first half put North Dakota State up 43-26 3:39 before halftime.
The Bison led Minnesota Morris 51-31 at the half. Both teams buried seven 3-pointers before the break.
North Dakota State went on a 12-4 run to start the second half with 16:09 to play and never looked back. The Bison shot 50 percent from the floor (31 for 62), hitting 9 of 18 treys.
Jacobson was 7 for 9 from the field, hitting 4 of 5 behind the arc.
Dylan Erickson led Minnesota Morris with 14 points, hitting 4 of 6 3s.
Comments