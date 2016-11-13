Jennings lifts Lions past Blue Bombers in CFL West semifinal

Jonathon Jennings scored on a 9-yard run with 1:06 left to give the B.C. Lions a 32-31 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in the CFL's West Division semifinal.
The second-year quarterback outran safety Taylor Loffler and dove for the end zone to put the Lions ahead.
After the 2-point conversion attempt failed, Winnipeg moved to B.C.'s 53, but Justin Medlock's 61-yard attempt came up well short.
The Lions advanced to play at Calgary next Sunday in the West final.
Jennings was 26 of 35 for 329 yards, with touchdown passes to Bryan Burnham and Terrell Sinkfield. Jennings also had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
