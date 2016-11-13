Dumba scores in OT to lift Wild over Senators 2-1

Matt Dumba scored late in overtime and Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.
Ryan Suter scored a short-handed goal for the Wild, and Kuemper was nearly perfect in his third start of the season.
Craig Anderson made 40 saves and was again solid for the Senators, who got a goal from Kyle Turris 5:06 into the third period.
The Wild were playing their third game in four nights to conclude a four-game trip, but they controlled much of the action with Ottawa looking disorganized for most of the night.
Turris finally got Ottawa on the board when he beat Kuemper far stick-side with a wrist shot.
Senators coach Guy Boucher's decision to dress seven defenseman worked out when Marc Methot left after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.
Suter scored late in the first and Ottawa continued to struggle in the second, leaving Anderson to keep the team in the game. He made huge saves on Nino Niederreiter and Erik Staal to keep it 1-0.
The Senators had four power-play opportunities and struggled to create offense, a common refrain for the team as of late.
The Wild made the Senators' power play look even worse when they scored short-handed. Staal got off a shot and Suter was there for the rebound.
NOTES: LW Matt Puempel was a late healthy scratch for the Senators. ... Minnesota LW Zach Parise (lower body) missed his sixth straight game. C Joel Eriksson and D Nate Prosser were a healthy scratch.
UP NEXT
Wild: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.
Senators: Play at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
