Thornwell leads South Carolina to an 81-49 victory

Sindarius Thornwell scored 20 points off four 3-pointers to lead South Carolina to an 81-49 victory over Holy Cross on Sunday for the Gamecocks second straight 2-0 start.
The Gamecocks opened the season Friday night and toughed out an 85-76 win over Louisiana Tech. This time, Thornwell's scoring touch put the Crusaders (0-1) away in the opening half.
Holy Cross used its Princeton-style offense — coach Bill Carmody used to coach at the Ivy League school — of cuts and backdoor layups to get within 29-24 on Matt Husek's basket with 7:09 left in the half. That's when the Gamecocks took off on a 15-5 run over the next six minutes to push its lead to 44-29. Thornwell opened the surge with a basket and closed it with a 3-pointer.
The Crusaders never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
PJ Dozier had 15 points for South Carolina. Robert Champion led Holy Cross with 18 points.
South Carolina, with seven first-year players on the roster, mixed things up and used 11 players in the opening half. That included Rakym Felder, a 5-foot-10 freshman who had been suspended after an arrest for assault and other charges last month. Felder played 14 minutes and finished with eight points, swishing both 3-pointers he attempted.
BIG PICTURE
Holy Cross stunned college basketball last March, winning the Patriot League tournament and earning an automatic NCAA bid despite a 10-19 regular season. The Crusaders went on to a First Four matchup win over Southern for the school's first Big Dance win since 1953. Holy Cross will try and build on that success with five of their top six scorers returning from a year ago.
South Carolina looked athletic and active in putting away Holy Cross over the final 30 minutes. The trick for coach Frank Martin will be maintaining that level while blending the young players into the mix. They'll get that chance the next 10 days with three more games, all at home.
UP NEXT
Holy Cross travels to play its only other regular-season Power 5 opponent at Syracuse on Tuesday night.
South Carolina continues its five-game home stretch to start the season, facing Monmouth on Tuesday night.
