Fresno City College declines bowl bid after brawl

Fresno City College is passing up a football bowl bid in the wake of a postgame brawl following Saturday’s regular-season finale against Sequoias.
“I hate to penalize the whole team for the actions of just a few, but we are a team and we will take responsibility as a team,” coach Tony Caviglia was quoted Sunday in a college news release.
After an initial dust-up between two players as teams were lined up for the postgame handshake, there were several more eruptions over a roughly 5-minute stretch even as coaches tried to intercede and push their players to their respective locker rooms.
The release went on to state that the college recognizes “that the vast majority of our players made the right choice and walked away from a postgame confrontation. However, there were a few players who did not live up to the FCC code of ethics as student-athletes.”
College President Carole Goldsmith, Caviglia, Athletic Director Eric Swain and Dean Lorraine Smith met to review the incident before deciding not to accept the bid to the State Center Bowl, which Fresno City hosts.
The Rams (5-5, 2-3 Valley Conference) won their final two games, including 36-28 over COS (3-7, 0-5), to reach bowl eligibility. They were No. 12 in this past week’s Northern California regional rankings.
Intercollegiate athletics serve an important role in the Fresno City College educational experience. Student athletes are expected to learn that rigorous competition also carries the responsibility of sportsmanship and respect.
President Goldsmith added, “ I support the decision of my coach and athletic director. Now more than ever we need to teach our young men and women that violence is never an appropriate response, regardless if it is on the field,on campus or in our community.”
