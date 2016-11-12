Chivas, Leon bring sellout crowd in Mexican soccer friendly

Chukchansi Park was at a constant buzz Saturday night as more than 15,000 fans crammed into the downtown Fresno stadium for the return of Mexican League soccer.
And every single one got their money’s worth, as León F.C. staged a second-half comeback to win 3-2 against Chivas de Guadalajara in the exhibition match.
It was the 10th Mexican soccer friendly Fresno has hosted in the last four years, but the first to be played on a Saturday night making it feel like a true main event filled with mariachi music, noisemakers, fireworks, delicious food and plenty of goals.
Chivas forward Marco Bueno got right to work, putting Guadalajara in front with a goal in the first minute. Leon responded moments later on Mauro Boselli’s goal.
But the Chivas, which saw about 80 percent of the crowd wearing its red-and-white stripes, went ahead in the 20th minute when midfielder Carlos “Gullit” Peña curled in a low shot past Leon’s goalie.
Leon came back after halftime, equalizing on Carlos Guzman’s goal in the 60th before taking the lead on Juan Cuevas’ shot in the 77th.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Comments