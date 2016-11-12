Luis Ortiz beats Malik Scott on points for heavyweight belt

Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz easily beat Malik Scott for the vacant WBA intercontinental heavyweight title on Saturday.
Making his European debut, Ortiz floored the listless Scott several times and won by a unanimous decision: 120-105, 120-106, and 119-106 on the judges' cards.
He improved his unbeaten record to 26-0 with two no contests, and consigned Scott to a third defeat in 42 bouts, with one drawn.
Scott, whose other two losses were against fellow American Deontay Wilder and Britain's Dereck Chisora, once held a 35-0 record, and his quick feet, craft, and elusiveness were a credit to his boxing pedigree. But he hardly threw a punch against Ortiz, and was knocked down twice in the fourth round, once in the fifth, and once in the ninth.
Scott did catch Ortiz with a couple of flashing right hooks, but did not do enough.
The 37-year-old Ortiz has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn, meaning he could fight IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, although he will need to up his game if he does.
In a far more exciting fight on the undercard, American Jason Sosa retained his WBA super featherweight title with a unanimous verdict against Britain's Stephen Smith after a ferocious 12 rounds.
Although Sosa won 116-111; 117-110, and 116-112, Smith fought for much of the bout with a deep cut above his right eye and blood streaming down his face.
He was floored in the second round and sustained the cut in the next. But he kept fighting, repeatedly catching Sosa with sharp blows and the American's right eye also swelled late on.
Both fighters excelled, especially with uppercuts, going toe-to-toe in each round of a brilliant contest. Sosa had the edge in punching power.
The mutual respect between the two fighters was clear to see as they raised each other's hands up and hugged several times at the end.
It was Smith's third loss in 27 contests, while Sosa recorded his 20th win, with one loss and four draws.
Also, Britain's Jamie McDonnell defended his WBA bantamweight title for the fifth time by beating Venezuela's Liborio Solis.
Comments