Top 25 Capsules

Chris Blewitt made a 48-yard field goal with 6 seconds left and Pittsburgh stunned No. 3 Clemson 43-42, spoiling a record-setting Saturday for quarterback Deshaun Watson and complicating the Tigers' path back to the College Football Playoff.
It was the biggest win for the Panthers (5-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) since knocking off then-No. 2 West Virginia 13-9 in 2007.
Watson threw for an ACC-record 580 yards and three touchdowns. But his third interception gave Pitt the chance to crawl back from a 42-34 deficit. After Saleem Brightwell's pick and 70-yard return, James Conner finished the drive with a 20-yard TD run.
The Panthers' defense, which gave up 630 yards, stopped Wayne Gallman short on third and fourth down to take the ball with 58 seconds left. Two passes to Scott Orndoff put Pitt within range and Blewitt nailed the kick to send the Panthers into a frenzy.
NO. 1 ALABAMA 51, MISSISSIPPI STATE 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for career highs of 347 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards in less than three quarters in Alabama victory over Mississippi State.
The freshman quarterback's prolific performance wiped out any concerns that the Crimson Tide (10-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) would have a letdown after a bruising win at No. 19 LSU. Instead, Hurts turned in his best game and the defense denied Mississippi State (4-6, 2-4) the end zone on nine trips across midfield.
Hurts is the first Alabama player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game.
Hurts completed 28 of 37 passes and rushed for a fifth touchdown before being replaced by Cooper Bateman late in the third quarter. The career performance was marred by an interception and fumble, but the Tide's dominating defense made sure the miscues didn't matter too much.
ArDarius Stewart was the biggest beneficiary of the passing revival, scoring three touchdowns. Stewart gained 156 yards on eight catches, including a 67-yard sprint on a jet sweep.
NO. 6 OHIO STATE 62, MARYLAND 3
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — J.T. Barrett accounted for four touchdowns, Curtis Samuel scored three TDs and Ohio State enjoyed another lopsided victory.
Coming off a 62-3 roput of then-No. 10 Nebraska, the Buckeyes led 21-3 after the first quarter and 45-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, this blowout was no surprise because it came against a struggling team with quarterback issues and a porous defense.
Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) has won three straight to remain in contention for the Big Ten title and, more importantly, a berth in the College Football Playoff. Maryland (5-5, 2-5) has been outscored 121-6 over the last two weeks and given up 163 points during its three-game losing streak.
With Barrett and Samuel leading the way, the Buckeyes eliminated any potential drama by scoring touchdowns on three of their four possessions in the first quarter.
NO. 7 WISCONSIN 48, ILLINOIS 3
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Corey Clement ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns and Wisconsin intercepted four of Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr.'s passes.
Dare Ogunbowale added 103 yards on seven carries for the Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP). They rushed for a season-high 363 yards as a team.
Safety Leo Musso had two interceptions for the Badgers.
Wisconsin led by 18 after the first quarter with two scores from Clement, and 31-3 at the half on a homecoming weekend at Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois (3-7, 2-5) had just 60 yards and three first downs in the second half.
GEORGIA 13, NO. 8 AUBURN 7
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and Georgia's defense shut down Auburn in the second half.
The loss ended Auburn's Southeastern Conference championship hopes and knocked the Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) out of consideration for a spot in the playoff.
The Tigers couldn't overcome the loss of star running back Kamryn Pettway, the nation's No. 4 rusher who hurt his left leg on a long run in last week against Vanderbilt.
Auburn was held to 32 yards in the second half and 164 overall.
Georgia (6-4, 4-4) earned its biggest win under first-year coach Kirby Smart. After Blankenship's 21-yard field goal with 2:25 remaining, Auburn was stopped on four downs, triggering a celebration in the stands and on Georgia's sideline.
NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 45, NO. 25 BAYLOR 24
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help Oklahoma beat Baylor.
The Sooners (8-2, 7-0 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) won their seventh in a row overall and 15th straight in Big 12 play. Joe Mixon had 187 yards from scrimmage and Samaje Perine ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns after missing three games with a pulled muscle in his right leg for Oklahoma .
Baylor (6-3, 3-3) had hoped to bounce back after a 62-22 loss to TCU. Instead, the Bears are on their first three-game losing streak since the middle of the 2012 season.
Baylor quarterback Seth Russell severely dislocated his left ankle and was carted off the field with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 24, TEXAS 20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kennedy McCoy ran for two touchdowns and West Virginia's defense withstood a final pass attempt into the end zone to hold off Texas.
Skyler Howard passed for 269 yards and a touchdown to help West Virginia (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) keep its conference title hopes alive. The Mountaineers gave up 167 yards rushing to D'Onta Foreman but kept him out of the the end zone.
Texas (5-5, 3-4) had one last shot to win on the final play when Shane Buechele lobbed a pass high into the end zone but it floated too far and incomplete. Game officials checked replay to see if West Virginia had too many players on the field, but confirmed the play and the game was over.
NO. 12 PENN STATE 45, INDIANA 31
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping Penn State beat Indiana.
Barkley was held to 20 yards on 20 carries though the first three quarters. But the Big Ten's top rusher stepped up in the final period, and the Nittany Lions (8-2, 6-1, No. 10 CFP) keep pace with No. 2 Michigan in the East Division with their sixth consecutive victory.
First, Barkley found a hole for a 4-yard TD run that made it 28-24. After Indiana regained the lead on Richard Lagow's 40-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook, Barkley ran over a defender for a 2-yard score with 3:58 left. Penn State sealed the win with a 9-yard fumble return for a TD with 29 seconds left.
Indiana (5-5, 3-4) had won two in a row.
NO. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE 45, TEXAS TECH 44
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Clayton Hatfield missed the extra point after Quinton White's 1-yard scoring run for Texas Tech with 1:39 left, and Oklahoma State escaped with the victory.
Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) appeared to have overcome a 10-point deficit when White spun into the end zone on third-and-goal, but Hatfield's kick sailed wide right, leaving the Red Raiders down by one.
After Oklahoma State (8-2, 6-1, No. 13 CFP) recovered the onside kick attempt, the Cowboys marched quickly into the red zone, and resisted Tech's attempts to let them score before running out the clock.
Mason Rudolph threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-28 passing for Oklahoma State, and Justice Hill had 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. James Washington registered six receptions for 158 yards, including an 82-yard TD catch with 6 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Cowboys ahead 45-35. Tech's Patrick Mahomes completed 34 of 51 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns
GEORGIA TECH 30, NO. 18 VIRGINIA TECH 20
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets past Virginia Tech.
Jordan made his first career start in place of an injured Justin Thomas, helping make the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) bowl eligible. He repeatedly gashed the Hokies' defense, carrying 32 times and scoring on runs of 53 and 3 yards.
Marcus Marshall added 143 yards rushing and a score.
Virginia Tech (7-3, 5-2, No. 14 CFP) missed a chance to clinch the ACC's Coastal Division.
NO. 22 FLORIDA 20, SOUTH CAROLINA 7
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Austin Appleby threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Scarlett ran for a career-high 134 yards and Florida beat South Carolina and former coach Will Muschamp, moving closer to clinching the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.
The banged-up Gators (7-2, 5-2) can secure a spot in the league title game by winning at LSU next week. It might be a long shot given Florida's injury situation.
Coach Jim McElwain lost nine starters the last two weeks, including four against the Gamecocks (5-5, 3-5). Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (ankle), center Tyler Jordan (ankle) and right tackle David Sharpe (leg) all left the game and did not return.
