November 11, 2016 8:14 PM

Arizona State beats Portland State 88-70 in opener

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer
TEMPE, Ariz.

Torian Graham and Tra Holder each scored 23 points and Arizona State opened its second season under Bobby Hurley with an 88-70 win over Portland State Friday night.

Shannon Evans added 19 points, Holder had four assists and Arizona State shot 50 percent to run past the Vikings after a slow start.

The Sun Devils also had a 47-33 advantage in rebounds, led by Obinna Oleka's 13.

Braxton Tucker had 19 points and Bryce Canda 12 for Portland State, which went 6 for 27 from 3-point range

The Sun Devils were shaky early, missing their first five shots — all at the rim — and turning it over twice before scoring their first baskets 3 minutes in.

Arizona State shook off those early jitters behind Graham.

The 6-foot-4 senior played at Chipola Junior College in Florida, transferred to Houston, then Buffalo. He did not play at either school.

Graham came off the bench in his first Division I game and immediately started making shots. He hit consecutive 3-pointers and had 13 points in his first eight minutes to help the Sun Devils build a 10-point lead.

Graham hit 7 of 8 shots and Holder had 12 points to put the Sun Devils up 44-30 at halftime.

Arizona State scored the first seven points of the second half and was never challenged.

BIG PICTURE

The Vikings showed grit at times, starting strong and rallying after a couple of Arizona State runs in the second half. A lopsided loss, but the kind of game that should help them once the Big Sky season rolls around.

The Sun Devils picked up a nice, easy win to open the season and got a good look at Graham, who didn't get quite the same preseason hype as fellow Buffalo transfer Evans.

UP NEXT

Portland State plays at Cal State-Fullerton on Sunday.

Arizona State hosts Cal Poly on Sunday before heading to Orlando for the Tire Pros Invitational.

