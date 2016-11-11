Arizona State beats Portland State 88-70 in opener

Torian Graham and Tra Holder each scored 23 points and Arizona State opened its second season under Bobby Hurley with an 88-70 win over Portland State Friday night.
Shannon Evans added 19 points, Holder had four assists and Arizona State shot 50 percent to run past the Vikings after a slow start.
The Sun Devils also had a 47-33 advantage in rebounds, led by Obinna Oleka's 13.
Braxton Tucker had 19 points and Bryce Canda 12 for Portland State, which went 6 for 27 from 3-point range
The Sun Devils were shaky early, missing their first five shots — all at the rim — and turning it over twice before scoring their first baskets 3 minutes in.
Arizona State shook off those early jitters behind Graham.
The 6-foot-4 senior played at Chipola Junior College in Florida, transferred to Houston, then Buffalo. He did not play at either school.
Graham came off the bench in his first Division I game and immediately started making shots. He hit consecutive 3-pointers and had 13 points in his first eight minutes to help the Sun Devils build a 10-point lead.
Graham hit 7 of 8 shots and Holder had 12 points to put the Sun Devils up 44-30 at halftime.
Arizona State scored the first seven points of the second half and was never challenged.
BIG PICTURE
The Vikings showed grit at times, starting strong and rallying after a couple of Arizona State runs in the second half. A lopsided loss, but the kind of game that should help them once the Big Sky season rolls around.
The Sun Devils picked up a nice, easy win to open the season and got a good look at Graham, who didn't get quite the same preseason hype as fellow Buffalo transfer Evans.
UP NEXT
Portland State plays at Cal State-Fullerton on Sunday.
Arizona State hosts Cal Poly on Sunday before heading to Orlando for the Tire Pros Invitational.
