With brothers at arms, family awaits showdown on JC football field

Brothers will go against each other when Fresno City College and College of the Sequoias meet Saturday in Visalia.
Rams freshman linebacker Travis Wilson will face COS sophomore quarterback Thomas Wilson, when Northern California No. 12 Fresno City (4-5, 1-3) faces the No. 14 Giants (3-6, 0-4) in a Valley Conference regular-season finale at Mineral King Bowl at 1 p.m.
Sunnyside High assistant Tom Wilson admits he’s more excited than nervous to see his sons square off.
“I am obviously very proud of them,” he said. “Not many parents get to have kids play college sports and I have two. I think my wife is more nervous than anyone. It is not easy being parents of a quarterback. We wear our heart on our sleeve watching Tommy play every week. It is much easier watching Travis. You just wind him up and watch him go.”
Giants quarterback Thomas Wilson said he never phantom the thought of going against his brother and he’s been thinking about it a lot this week.
“I always imagined us playing together on the same team but never against each other,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting and pretty weird at the same time. Especially since he is on defense. At first I was excited about it but this week a little bit of nerves have kicked in.”
The Wilson brothers played together in 2013 at Elsinore High in Wildomar before moving to Fresno in 2015. Travis Wilson then played his senior year at Sunnyside and Thomas enrolled at COS.
This season, Travis Wilson has 12 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, plus a fumble recovery and a punt block. Thomas Wilson is 143 of 252 for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
“It’s going to feel weird,” said Travis, who’s hoping to help the Rams win and keep alive a possible bowl berth. “I never pictured I would be playing against my brother. It’s also exciting because I get to watch him play at least, straight heads-up. Hopefully we meet each other a couple times.”
Tom Wilson said there has “been some playful kidding this week about what will happen if they have to hit each other.”
“We just smile and change the topic,” he said. “No matter what happens, we will all go out to dinner and celebrate a great year as a family.”
Saturday’s JC football games
VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fresno City (4-5, 1-3) at COS (3-6, 0-3), 1 p.m.
GOLDEN COAST CONFERENCE
West Hills (6-3, 4-1) at Gavilan (4-5, 1-4), 1 p.m.
Monterey (8-1, 4-1) at Reedley (1-8, 1-4), 6 p.m.
