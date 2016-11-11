Golf Capsules

Gary Woodland birdied three of the final four holes Friday for a 6-under 65 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Woodland played the first 36 holes without a bogey, following an opening 64 to get to 13-under 129 on Mayakoba's Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon course. He won the last of his two tour titles in 2013.
"I haven't been here since my rookie year, so it's been since 2009," Woodland said. "The golf course is in great shape. It sets up good for me. I can hit a lot of irons off the tees, lay back a little bit. The whole deal is to keep the ball in the fairway and then attack from there." d."
Married last month, Woodland took last week off and worked with instructor Butch Harmon after opening the new season in Malaysia and China.
Webb Simpson was second after his second straight 65.
Scott Piercy had a 6 to reach 11 under.
First-round leader Chris Kirk followed his opening 63 with a 70 to drop into a tie for fourth at 9 under with local favorite Abraham Ancer (68), Russell Knox (65), Charles Howell III (64), Ben Martin (64), John Huh (66) and Adam Hadwin (66).
Marc Leishman eagled the par-5 seventh and followed with a hole-in-one on the 134-yard, hitting a sand wedge for 134 yards. The Australian was 7 under after a 65.
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Paul Goydos shot an 8-under 62 on Friday in windy conditions to take a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The 52-year-old Goydos holed out from 167 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th and closed with birdies on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th on Desert Mountain Club's Cochise Course.
Colin Montgomerie, third in Charles Schwab Cup season standings, was second. The Scot birdied the final two holes.
Points leader Bernhard Langer topped the group at 67. The top five in the standings — Richmond winner Scott McCarron is second, followed by Montgomerie, Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jimenez — can take the season title with a victory Sunday. McCarron holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-5 15th in a 69. Durant shot 70, and Jimenez had a 74. Goydos entered the week 24th in the standings.
Tom Pernice Jr., the winner of the playoff opener two weeks ago in California, also was at 67 along with Paul Broadhurst and Duffy Waldorf.
CITIBANAMEX LORENA OCHOA INVITATIONAL
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sarah Jane Smith shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead in the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational.
The Australian birdied four of the first seven holes, dropped a stroke on the par-4 eighth and birdied the par-3 14th. Winless on the LPGA Tour, she had a 9-under 135 total at Club de Golf Mexico.
Mexico's Gaby Lopez had a 65 on her home course to match South Korea's Mi Jung Hur (66) and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe (67) at 7 under in the 30-player event. Lopez eagled the par-5 second hole, hitting to 2 feet from 195 yards.
South Korea's Chella Choi and France's Karine Icher each shot their second straight 69 to get to 6 under. Spain's Carlota Ciganda, tied for the lead with Smith after a first-round 67, had a 72 to drop into a tie for seventh with 2008 winner Angela Stanford (68), Austin Ernst (67) and Jing Yan (67).
Michelle Wie was tied for 13th at 3 under after a 71. The 2009 winner in Guadalajara, she's playing on a sponsor invite after failing to qualify.
NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE
SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Alex Noren shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead in the
Nedbank Golf Challenge, putting the Swede in position for his fourth victory since July.
Noren had an 8-under 136 total at Gary Player Country Club.
South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (66), George Coetzee (69) and Jaco van Zyl (69) were tied for second with Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (68) and England's Chris Wood (69). Zanotti had a hole-in-one on No. 4.
Denmark's Lasse Jensen had an albatross, holing out for two on the par-5 14th in a 69 that got him to 3 under.
