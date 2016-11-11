Bismarck St. Mary's beats Kindred 47-6 for state 11AA title

Bismarck St. Mary's spotted Kindred a six-point lead, but then rolled over the Vikings 47-6 Friday in the state 11AA championship game.
Kurt Dickhut and Cole Spies scored three touchdowns each as the Saints (12-0) won their third championship in four years. Kindred (9-3) was seeking its first state title.
Kindred marched 96 yards after a St. Mary's fumble and scored on a 6-yard pass from Ethan Lingen to Brock Benson in the first quarter.
But the Saints responded with 28 points in the second quarter, including a TD pass from Cole Gendreau to Spies with four seconds left.
Kurt Dickhut scored twice on the ground and Spies once as the Saints took a 28-7 lead into the break.
Spies added a short run with 8:15 left in the third to make it 34-6 and Dickhut made it 41-6 before the end of the third quarter.
Comments