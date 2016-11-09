Walker's 21 points lift streaking Hornets past Jazz 104-98

Kemba Walker scored 21 points, and the streaking Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 104-98 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
Walker, the third-leading scorer in the Eastern Conference at more than 24 points per game, struggled with his shot early and finished just 7 of 20 from the field, but made several key baskets down the stretch where he had nine points.
Marvin Williams had 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help stretch the Charlotte lead to four. Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky each had 13 points as Charlotte's bench outscored Utah's 41-20.
The Hornets came into the game with the second-best record in the East behind only the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and had to play from behind most of the night.
Comments