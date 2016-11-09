Sports

November 9, 2016 6:33 PM

Walker's 21 points lift streaking Hornets past Jazz 104-98

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points, and the streaking Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 104-98 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Walker, the third-leading scorer in the Eastern Conference at more than 24 points per game, struggled with his shot early and finished just 7 of 20 from the field, but made several key baskets down the stretch where he had nine points.

Marvin Williams had 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help stretch the Charlotte lead to four. Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky each had 13 points as Charlotte's bench outscored Utah's 41-20.

The Hornets came into the game with the second-best record in the East behind only the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and had to play from behind most of the night.

