D'backs won't bring Williams, Grace back on coaching staff

Two of the Diamondbacks' best-known former players will not be retained on the team's coaching staff under new manager Torey Lovullo.
Arizona general manager Steve Hazen confirmed Tuesday that third base coach Matt Williams and assistant hitting coach Mark Grace will not return.
Williams was the third baseman and Grace the first baseman on the Diamondbacks' 2001 World Series championship team.
"They were difficult decisions that we felt we had to make," Hazen said. "Any new manager coming in there's chances there will be those changes."
Hazen was assistant general manager of the Boston Red Sox before he was hired by the Diamondbacks three weeks ago to replace the fired Dave Stewart. He said he's well aware of the place Williams and Grace have in Diamondbacks history.
"That weighs heavy on these decisions," Hazen said. "They're great people, but we felt this was the best path for us to move forward."
Hazen also said bullpen coach Garvin Alston would not be back. He declined to address the status of pitching coach Mike Butcher, first base coach Dave McKay or bench coach Glenn Sherlock — the latter has been on Arizona's coaching staff for the franchise's entire 19-year history.
