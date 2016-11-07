McCoy, Alexander, Harvin all active for Buffalo

Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy, NFL sacks leader Lorenzo Alexander and wide receiver Percy Harvin are all active for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Buffalo coach Rex Ryan was optimistic late in the week that all three would be able to play. McCoy missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, while Alexander was questionable, also with a hamstring injury. Harvin was signed last Monday with Buffalo depleted at wide receiver and will make his debut against one of his former teams.
The Bills will be without standout defensive tackle Marcell Darius, who had been ruled out with a groin injury.
Seattle had already ruled out six players, including safety Kam Chancellor (groin), defensive end Michael Bennett (knee), tight end Luke Willson (knee) and left tackle Bradley Sowell (knee). Rookie George Fant is expected to make his second straight start at left tackle.
Comments