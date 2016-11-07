Mountain West honor for Wyoming QB from Fresno area

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, the former Firebaugh High and Reedley College standout, was named the Mountain West offensive player of the week Monday.
Allen, a 6-foot-5, 222-pound sophomore, had a career day while accounting for five of seven touchdowns and leading Wyoming to a 52-28 win against Utah State.
Allen threw four touchdowns and ran in a fifth score. He also collected a career-best 327 total yards, hitting 16 of 26 passes for 261 yards and rushing nine times for 66 yards.
In the first half, Allen completed 12 of 17 passes (70.6 percent) and three touchdowns while also converting 7 of 8 third-down attempts.
Wyoming teammate linebacker Logan Wilson was named the conference’s defensive player of the week, and New Mexico punter Corey Bojorquez was the special teams player of the week.
For the season, Allen has completed 130 of 220 passes for 1,884 yards (209.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also ranks second on the team with 397 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Wyoming (7-2, 5-0) is in first place of the conference’s Mountain Division after beating Boise State (8-1, 4-1) late last month.
