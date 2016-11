Highlights of Two Cities Marathon through Fresno and Clovis

About 3,000 runners participated in the 2016 Two Cities Full and Half Marathon on Sunday morning. The course began in North Fresno and stretched to Old Town Clovis before returning to North Fresno in Woodward Park. Charlie Brenneman of Rocklin won the men's full marathon. Lenore Moreno of West Covina was the women's marathon winner. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee