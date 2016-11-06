Kane scores on injury return to clinch Spurs draw at Arsenal

Harry Kane made a scoring return from injury Sunday, grabbing the equalizer at Arsenal to preserve Tottenham's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw.
In a north London derby played at a frantic pace, Tottenham gifted Arsenal the lead just before halftime when Kevin Wimmer inadvertently headed Mesut Ozil's free kick into his own goal.
But Kane, who has missed ten games after damaging ligaments in his right ankle, converted a penalty six minutes into the second half to prevent Arsenal going top of the table.
Despite Spurs being on their longest unbeaten run in the league — 11 games — in more than 50 years they remain outside the top four.
Mauricio Pochettino's team is winless in all competition in seven games and has failed to score from open play in the last six.
Comments