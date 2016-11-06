Gebrselassie elected president of Ethiopian track federation

Haile Gebrselassie has been elected president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation.
The two-time Olympic champion won Saturday night's election after saying he believed that Ethiopian athletics was "not on the right track."
Gebrselassie is Ethiopia's greatest ever runner, winning two Olympic and four world titles in a career that spanned over 20 years and also included a series of major marathon victories and world records in distances from 5,000 meters up to the marathon.
In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the election, Gebrselassie also said Ethiopian athletics "has been stained with doping allegations so I want to clear that up and do things right."
The World Anti-Doping Agency has urged Ethiopia to strengthen its anti-doping program. Six Ethiopian athletes were suspended this year on suspicions of doping.
