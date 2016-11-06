Fresno City vs. San Joaquin Delta highlights | Nov. 5, 2016

The Fresno City College football team defeated San Joaquin Delta 45-43 in a Valley Conference game. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Latest News

Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame Induction 2016

The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2016 class that consisted of former NFL quarterback Billy Volek, former Fresno State women's basketball star Yvette Roberts, PGA Tour golfer Bill Glasson, longtime Fresno State trainer Paul Schecter, Golden State Warriors assistant Ron Adams and the 1968 Hoover High baseball team. — Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Sports Videos