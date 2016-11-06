Fresno City vs. San Joaquin Delta highlights | Nov. 5, 2016

The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2016 class that consisted of former NFL quarterback Billy Volek, former Fresno State women's basketball star Yvette Roberts, PGA Tour golfer Bill Glasson, longtime Fresno State trainer Paul Schecter, Golden State Warriors assistant Ron Adams and the 1968 Hoover High baseball team.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Riding three touchdowns apiece from Emoryie Edwards and Kazmeir Allen, The Bee's Central Section No. 19-ranked Tulare tops rival Tulare Western 48-27 to win outright East Yosemite League title and 52nd Bell Game trophy.
Fresno State men's basketball team gets ready for an exhibition against Cal State San Bernardino at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs will play the fall semester without forward Karachi Edo.
Fresno State played its first game without Tim DeRuyter as Eric Kiesau made his debut as interim head coach vs. Air Force on Friday, October 28, 2016. The 31-21 loss was the Bulldogs' seventh straight, tying the longest skid in program history.
There's no mistaking who's the father of Clovis West High School football offensive star Rodney Wright III -- Pops was a star wide receiver at Fresno State, and the similarities between dad and son are remarkable.