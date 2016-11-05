Evans, Flanders lead Tulsa in 45-24 rout over East Carolina

Dane Evans threw three touchdown passes, James Flanders ran for two more scores and Tulsa rolled to a 45-24 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.
Tulsa (7-2, 4-1) has a half-game lead over Houston and is tied with Navy atop the American Athletic Conference West Division standings. The Golden Hurricane travel to face the Midshipmen next Saturday.
Evans was 22 of 38 for 274 yards, and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Josh Atkinson and another to Keevan Lucas. Atkinson had 10 catches, including a 64-yarder for a score.
Flanders, who ran for 249 yards and a program-record five TDs in last week's win against Memphis, finished with 181 yards rushing and has 1,080 for the season. D'Angelo Brewer added 180 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Zay Jones had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown for East Carolina (3-5, 1-3), which is winless in its five road games.
