Howard, Millsap lead Hawks to 112-97 win over Rockets

Dwight Howard had 20 points and 14 rebounds in his first game against his former Houston teammates, Paul Millsap scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Rockets 112-97 on Saturday night.
The Hawks' scoring was unusually top-heavy. Kent Bazemore shook out of his early season scoring slump with 20 points.
James Harden scored 30 points and continued his hot start to the season by making 10 of 19 shots. He had 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Most of Harden's scoring came in the first half, when he had 24 points and all of his four 3-pointers in the game.
Harden has recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in four of Houston's first six games.
Atlanta led most of the game as it snapped a streak of two straight losses.
Bazemore averaged only 7.4 points in the first five games but made three of four 3-pointers.
TIP-INS
Rockets: Houston lost its sixth straight in the series. ... K.J. McDaniels had 13 points. Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela each had 12 points.
Hawks: Millsap had 11 rebounds and five of Atlanta's 16 steals. The Hawks began the night leading the NBA with 11.4 steals per game and had 10 takeaways in the first half. ... Dennis Schroder had 12 assists and 17 points.
UP NEXT
Rockets: A five-game road trip continues when Houston plays at Washington on Monday night.
Hawks: Atlanta will visit Cleveland to face LeBron James and the Central Division-leading Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
