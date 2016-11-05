Fresno City College keeps bowl hopes alive

Fresno City College wideout Marcus Rose got emotional before Saturday’s game against San Joaquin Delta, with the sophomore realizing it could be his last home game.
Then the former Clovis North High star stepped up for the Rams.
Rose caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score, lifting the Rams to a 45-43 victory over the Mustangs in a Valley Conference game Saturday afternoon at Ratcliffe Stadium.
The win kept alive Fresno City’s postseason hopes. A victory at Sequoias next Saturday would keep the Rams (4-5, 1-3) home to play in the State Center Bowl on Nov. 19.
“I wanted to win real bad because I’m a sophomore and this was going to be my last home game,” said Rose, who had receiving touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards to go with the 73-yard punt return. “I’m not going to lie but at the national anthem I got a little emotional and teary-eyed because I came to a realization that was going to be my last home game. We had to give it our all.”
.@goramfootball WR @mrose_1 had two receiving TDs and a punt return for a TD. pic.twitter.com/LxLH1Iw3B8— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) November 5, 2016
It got a little dicey for the Rams.
A quick Mustangs touchdown late in the fourth quarter made it 45-43. Delta (2-7, 1-5) recovered an onside kick, but the Rams made the stop on defense.
“It was a battle and we had to work for it,” Rams coach Tony Caviglia said. “We had to fight for everything we get. We persevered and kept trucking and came out on top.”
Earlier in the final quarter, the Rams’ Mason Ellis blocked a punt with the ball recovered by Travis Wilson. That set up a Dwine Walls’ 12-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-down pass from Andrew Zimmerman to give the Rams a 39-29 lead.
“I told (defensive backs coach Drew) Brown about the switch because I noticed the position on the other side wasn’t getting a good release,” Ellis said. “I suggested me and (Anthony) Shepard switch sides and luckily it worked. They left the door open.”
Rose and his teammates now hope one more win can bring them back home one final time.
“We have to win these next two games to get in a bowl game,” Rose said. “Without this win, we wouldn’t be able to have an opportunity to play for that. We just fought hard and it was a very close win.”
