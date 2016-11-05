No. 22 Oklahoma St rallies, survives to beat K-State 43-37

Mason Rudolph threw for 457 yards and five touchdowns, Chris Carson provided the go-ahead score and No. 22 Oklahoma State picked off Jesse Ertz's pass to the end zone on the final play of the game to preserve a 43-37 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.
The Cowboys (7-2, 5-1, No. 18 CFP) kept their Big 12 title hopes alive thanks to a critical stop on third-and-inches early in the fourth quarter. They trailed 37-28 at that point, but the ensuing 82-yard TD pass from Rudolph to James Washington and Carson's 17-yard scoring run wiped that away.
"I joked with the guys that I told Carson to slide if he gets in the open," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said, "but if you got to score, then you got to score."
As a result, Kansas State (5-4, 3-3) got the ball back with 1:39 left. After quickly marching downfield and converting on fourth-and-5 to remain alive, an offensive pass interference penalty in the end zone with 10 seconds left pushed them back to the Oklahoma State 13 with 4 seconds to go.
Ertz's wobbler to the end zone was picked off by Jordan Sterns to end the game.
"We were inconsistent in the second half of that ball game," Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. "Some good things, some not-so-good things, but a lot of that was Oklahoma State."
Jesse Ertz ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, but he was just 12 of 18 for 87 yards through the air, as the Wildcats finished with 345 yards rushing. Duke Shelley returned an interception for another touchdown.
Washington had seven catches for 117 yards and two scores for the Cowboys.
Kansas State controlled the game early on, marching on back-to-back long touchdown drives to take a 13-0 lead. But the Cowboys answered with back-to-back touchdown passes from Rudolph, and that began an entertaining back-and-forth matchup of vastly differing styles.
The Wildcats stuck to the ground, bulldozing their way through a defense unable to stop them, while the Cowboys kept shredding through the air a defense that couldn't keep pace.
"You can't let them have that deep ball. That's what they live for," Kansas State's Elijah Lee said.
Oklahoma State led 23-21 at halftime before an atrocious third quarter that included a muffed punt, a blocked punt and two crucial penalties allowed the Wildcats to seize a 30-21 advantage.
The teams kept trading blows all the way to the final second.
ALTERNATE UNIS
Kansas State broke from tradition and wore silver camouflage helmets in a nod to the military on Fort Riley Day. Snyder has generally avoided the trend toward several uniform combinations.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: Despite throwing two picks, the first ending a streak of 163 attempts without one, Rudolph was calm when it mattered the most. He engineered two scoring drives down the stretch when Oklahoma State's Big 12 title hopes hung in the balance.
Kansas State: It was another oh-so-close loss for the Wildcats, who dropped a similar nail-biter to West Virginia. Their failure to convert on third-and-inches in the fourth quarter, and then punting rather than going for it on fourth down, may have cost them the game.
QUOTEABLE: "We need to improve our defense against the pass," said Snyder, whose team has given up at least 300 yards through the air four of the past five games. "My 9-year-old granddaughter knows that. And I don't have a 9-year-old granddaughter."
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State plays its home finale against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Kansas State has a week off before visiting No. 13 Baylor.
