Broncos promote CB Taurean Nixon from practice squad

With Aqib Talib and Kayvon Webster both ruled out for Denver's Sunday night showdown at Oakland, the Broncos promoted cornerback Taurean Nixon from their practice squad Saturday.
To make room, they released veteran tight end John Phillips.
Talib had a cortisone injection in his lower back this week and will miss his second straight game when the Broncos (6-2) visit the Raiders (6-2) .
Webster was injured last week against San Diego, and he was downgraded from questionable on Saturday when the Broncos ruled him out and promoted Nixon.
Without Nixon, a second-year pro out of Tulane, the Broncos would have been down to three healthy cornerbacks — Chris Harris Jr., Bradley Roby and Lorenzo Doss.
Nixon, a seventh-round selection in the 2015 draft, was promoted from the Broncos' practice squad to their active roster for their playoff run last season but was inactive for all three of Denver's playoff games.
