Clovis West topples Clovis High 41-27

Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez, center, scrambles against Clovis High in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Clovis West toppled Clovis 41-27.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez, left, celebrates after Rodney Wright's touchdown run, right, pushing Clovis West ahead 23-17 against Clovis in the second quarter Friday night.
Clovis West’s Rodney Wright claps his hands after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter Friday night, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez, center, calls out to the sidelines before putting the ball in play against Clovis Friday night, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis West’s DJ Schramm, right, blocks a pass intended for Clovis High’s Christian Copeland, far left, at the end of the second quarter Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez, background, throws a lateral against Clovis Friday night, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Clovis West topped Clovis 41-27.
Clovis quarterback Trey Lake, right, fires a pass past Clovis West’s Santana Rios, left, Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High’s Troy Zuccarini, left, grabs Clovis West’s Rodney Wright's facemask on a run in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis quarterback Trey Lake, left, fires a pass against Clovis West Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High’s Samir Allen, left, looks for a hole in the Clovis West defense Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High’s Samir Allen, right, slips on the grass as he cuts back against Clovis West Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High’s Nash Vidmar, center, leaps for a touchdown against Clovis West in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis quarterback Trey Lake, left, loses the ball as he is rushed by Clovis West’s DJ Schramm, background, in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 4. 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
