Fresno takes on Roosevelt in annual Pig Bowl

Fresno's Nickels Camarena, right, tackles Roosevelt's Howard Maxwell in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Roosevelt's Ricky Arroyo, left, and Adam Arreguin, right, tackle Fresno's Lee Major in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno's Adrian Mendoza carries the ball past Roosevelt's defense in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt quarterback Jordan Delarosa throws a pass in a North Yosemite League game against Fresno at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt quarterback Jordan Delarosa looks for an opening in a North Yosemite League game against Fresno at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno's Santos Arreola carries the ball down the field in a North Yosemite League game against Roosevelt at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno quarterback Nich Southern lines up a pass in a North Yosemite League game against Roosevelt at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno's Lee Major, left, carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in a North Yosemite League game against Roosevelt at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno's Lee Major, left, celebrates a touchdownn with teammate Austin Mullen in a North Yosemite League game against Roosevelt at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
From left, Fresno's Diamond Reeds, Nickels Camarena, Jayvon Bishop and John L'heureux ii tackle Roosevelt's Adam Arreguin in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt's Adam Arreguin (2) carries the ball through Fresno's defense in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Roosevelt's Adam Arreguin scores a touchdown against Fresno in a North Yosemite League game at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno's Lee Major, right, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Josue Felix in a North Yosemite League game against Roosevelt at McLane Stadium in the annual Pig Bowl on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Fresno.
