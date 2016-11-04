Bowl hopes hang in balance for Fresno City College

Just two more games are certain for the Fresno City College football team.
A third game? Who knows?
The final two games will decide that, as Northern California’s 12th-ranked Rams meet No. 13 San Joaquin Delta at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ratcliffe Stadium. Fresno City closes Valley Conference play next week at College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Fresno City needs to win both games to have any shot of earning a berth in a bowl.
The Rams are 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the Valley Conference. The Mustangs are 2-6 and 1-2.
Fresno City has made a bowl every year since Tony Caviglia took over as coach in 1999.
“There’s a lot to play for – self-pride is one and also tradition,” Rams freshman running back Khai Williams said. “We don’t want to be that team who has a losing record.”
It’s not an ideal situation to be in, said freshman defensive back Cody James, who added that throughout the season there were “little things that we could have done better.”
Sophomore tight end Marquese Livers said he wants to finish his Rams career strong.
“We spoke about leaving with a bang,” he said. “The wins and loses don’t really show how good a team we are. We really are playing for one another, as well as a bowl game. Nobody is giving up.”
Rams tight end Marquese Livers
Caviglia stressed the importance of finishing above .500 – something that has happened every year during his Rams’ tenure – but noted it’s “frustrating to know a couple plays” didn’t go the Rams’ way.
“It’s important to get these games for a number of reasons: To show we are a good team and for our players to get another opportunity to play in potentially a bowl game and give them opportunities to show what they have,” he said.
JC football: This week’s games
VALLEY CONFERENCE
1 p.m. Saturday: Fresno City (3-5, 0-3) vs. Delta (2-6, 1-2)
6 p.m. Saturday: COS (3-5, 0-3) at Chabot (3-5, 2-1)
GOLDEN COAST CONFERENCE
1 p.m. Saturday: Reedley (1-7, 1-3) at West Hills (5-3, 3-1)
