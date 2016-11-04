Chicago Cubs fans unleash a celebration 108 years in the making

Chicago Cubs fans celebrate during a rally in Grant Park honoring the World Series baseball champions Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP
Chicago Cubs’ Jon Lester holds the Commissioners Trophy as he celebrates with teammates during a celebration honoring the World Series champions at Grant Park in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Chicago Cubs baseball players wave to fans during a parade honoring the World Series champions, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
A woman creates a makeshift "W" that hangs outside of a balcony on North Michigan Avenue before the start of the Chicago Cubs World Series Parade, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Alyssa Pointer
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago River is dyed blue near the Michigan Avenue bridge in honor of the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win Friday, Nov. 2016, in Chicago.
Erin Hooley
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs fans wait at Wrigley Field to cheer the Cubs before the start of the World Series championship celebration parade that begins at Wrigley Field and ends at a rally in Grant Park on Friday, Nov. 4 2016 in Chicago.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
There have been plenty of visits to Harry Caray’s gravesite Thursday Nov. 3, 2016 at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Ill., since the Cubs’ World Series clinching victory. Beer cans, flowers, green apples, pennants, a hot dog and many other mementos have appeared since the previous night.
Phil Velasquez
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs fans wait at Wrigley Field to cheer the Cubs before the start of the World Series championship celebration parade that begins at Wrigley Field and ends at a rally in Grant Park on Friday, Nov. 4 2016 in Chicago.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
Buses carrying the World Series champion Chicago Cubs make their way south on Michigan Ave. on Friday Nov. 4, 2016 during a massive parade held in their honor in Chicago.
Phil Velasquez
Chicago Tribune
Members of the Ricketts family and the World Series trophy roll past in a double-decker bus toward the iconic Wrigley Field Chicago Cubs marquee during the parade honoring the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 in Chicago.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
Cubs fans wait for the start of the World Series celebration parade Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 along West Addison Street in the Lake View neighborhood of Chicago.
Anthony Souffle
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs fans wave and cheer as the Chicago Cubs proceed down North Michigan Avenue during the Chicago Cubs World Series Parade, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Alyssa Pointer
Chicago Tribune
Ruber Ferguson, 10, waves a Chicago Cubs championship flag on North Michigan Avenue before the start of the Chicago Cubs World Series Parade, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
Alyssa Pointer
Chicago Tribune
Chris Greco (wearing suit) stands with his son Anthony as Chicago Cubs fans wait at Wrigley Field to cheer the Cubs before the start of the World Series championship celebration parade that begins at Wrigley Field and ends at a rally in Grant Park on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo along with teammates family, staff and friends roll in a double-decker bus past the iconic Wrigley Field Chicago Cubs marquee during the parade honoring the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo watches as his bus passes by during the World Series celebration parade Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 along West Addison Street in the Lake View neighborhood of Chicago.
Anthony Souffle
Chicago Tribune
Fans celebrate the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during a parade and a rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Zbigniew Bzdak
Chicago Tribune
Rudy Toees, 5, celebrates the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during a parade and rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Zbigniew Bzdak
Chicago Tribune
Fans celebrate the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during a parade and a rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Zbigniew Bzdak
Chicago Tribune
Fans celebrate the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during a parade and a rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Zbigniew Bzdak
Chicago Tribune
Fans celebrate the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during a parade and a rally in Grant Park in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Zbigniew Bzdak
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Cubs fans wait at Wrigley Field to cheer the Cubs before the start of the World Series championship celebration parade that begins at Wrigley Field and ends at a rally in Grant Park on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Antonio Perez
Chicago Tribune
Buses carrying the World Series champion Chicago Cubs make their way south on Michigan Ave. Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 during a massive parade held in their honor.
Phil Velasquez
Chicago Tribune
The team celebrates in the confetti Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 as the Chicago Cubs celebrate their World Series championship with a rally at Grant Park in Chicago.
Brian Cassella
Chicago Tribune