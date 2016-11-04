Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame: Induction a pleasant surprise to members of latest class

Yvette Roberts almost was about to hang up.
A representative from the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame had called Roberts to inform the former Fresno State women’s basketball star that she was being inducted to the latest class during the fall.
Like others in the 2016 Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame induction class, Roberts didn’t believe it was true.
This is something that I thought I’d never, ever, ever accomplish.
Former Fresno State women’s basketball star Yvette Roberts, who was one of five individuals inducted to the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday.
“Someone is doing a prank call, right?” Roberts recalled thinking upon receiving the call. “This is something that I thought I’d never, ever, ever accomplish.
“I played the game cause I loved it. I didn’t play the game to get recognize. You can’t express the thank you I have.”
Roberts, who held Fresno State’s career scoring record for 22 years before it was broken by Jaleesa Ross in 2011, was part of a prolific Hall of Fame Class that also included: former NFL quarterback and Fresno State star Billy Volek, Golden State Warriors assistant and ex-Bulldogs men’s basketball coach Ron Adams, seven-time PGA Tour winner Bill Glasson, longtime athletic trainer and an instrumental Fresno State fundraiser Paul Schecter, as well as the 1968 Hoover High baseball team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Schecter said.
Volek, who spent 12 years in the NFL, couldn’t help but smile upon seeing familiar faces from the past – some from his days at Fresno State and even others from when he played at Clovis West.
“I’ve been all over the country and I still consider Fresno my home,” Volek said. “It’s a great place, great support throughout my career.
“This is quite an honor. It’s good to be back home.”
Former Fresno State men’s basketball coach Ron Adams was back in town Wednesday for an early celebration of Bulldogs-tied Fresno Athletic Hall of Hame inductees. But he wasn’t able to attend Thursday’s ceremony with the Warriors hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Adams was in town Wednesday for an early celebration for Fresno State-tied inductees. But he wasn’t able to attend Thursday’s ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center with the Warriors hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a marquee NBA regular-season matchup. Instead, wife Leah Adams accepted the medallion and trophy on his behalf.
Adams did leave a video message and thanked many for his induction. Both Adams and his wife were overjoyed the learn of his induction.
“It’s hard to put into words what it means when your hometown honors you,” Leah Adams said. “Because they knew you when you were young. And they knew you when you didn’t succeed. This is a very big deal.
“Ron has been on the larger stage because of the NBA. But Ron has not changed. This is induction is a great honor.”
7 PGA Tour events that 2016 Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee Bib Glasson won throughout this career
Glasson, whose golfing days can be traced to his time at McLaneand playing at Airways Golf Course, competed at the PGA Tour since 1984-2007 then moved on to the Champions Tour in 2010.
He hadn’t been back to Fresno several years but was thrilled to be inducted.
“I’m honored; it’s a top achievement in my career,” Glasson said. “You never take Fresno out of the guy.”
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame
2016 INDUCTION CLASS
- Ron Adams: Basketball – NBA assistant, former Fresno State men’s coach
- Bob Glasson: Golf – played on the PGA Tour, Oral Roberts and McLane
- Yvette Roberts: Women’s basketball – played professionally and at Fresno State, Washington High
- Paul Schecter: Longtime Fresno State athletic trainer; also former key fundraiser for Bulldogs football
- Billy Volek: Football – played in the NFL, Fresno State and Clovis West
- 1968 Hoover baseball team: Finished ranked No. 1 in the nation
Comments