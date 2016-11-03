Bill Glasson, left, on stage with Pat Ogle, is inducted at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sports memorabilia on display at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Members of the Selma High School Marine Color Guard, Jr. ROTC take part in the opening ceremonies at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Hall of fame inductee Billy Volek, left, poses for a photo with his father, John Volek, of Sacramento, at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Rockets Softball National Champions past inductee Terry Urrutia, right, of Palm Desert, poses for a photo at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Hall of Fame inductee Yvette Roberts, right, poses for a photo with Walt Byrd, Jr. at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Members of the 1968 Hoover High Baseball Team are inducted at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Dan Taylor, left, listens as 1968 Hoover High Baseball Team coach Jack Hannah, right, is inducted with the team at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Rosanne and Richard Weinberg, of Fresno, look at the displays at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Billy Volek is inducted at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sports memorabilia on display at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Paul Schechter, left, with Dan Taylor as he is inducted at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Guests listen during the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Leah Adams, wife of Hall of Fame inductee Ron Adams, represents her husband with Pat Ogle at the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame 58th Annual Enshrinement Awards Dinner in Valdez Hall at the Fresno Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in downtown Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com