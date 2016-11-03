Ovechkin scores twice, including OT winner as Caps beat Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Washington Capitals blew a three-goal lead in the third period but regrouped to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
The Capitals took a 3-0 lead on goals by Nicklas Backstrom, Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie, only to see it evaporate.
Tobias Enstrom, Adam Lowry and Marko Dano scored in a 9-minute span for the Jets to tie it.
It was the third time in 11 games this season Winnipeg overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime.
Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots to beat the Jets for the second time in three days.
Winnipeg starter Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves.
While building a 3-0 lead on goals scored from 11, 13 and 12 feet out, the Capitals looked to be in total control. They had 18 shots to the Jets' five in the second period, but miscues made things interesting in the third.
Holtby came out to try to poke the puck away and missed, and as teammate John Carlson flipped over him, Enstrom was able to flip the puck into an empty net for a short-handed goal. It was Enstrom's first goal since Feb. 25.
Lowry scored off a play orchestrated by All-Star Dustin Byfuglien a few minutes later, and Dano tied it with less than 9 minutes remaining to make an impression in his season debut. Kyle Connor hit the post behind Holtby with 1:26 left, as the Jets came that close to winning in regulation.
But the Capitals picked up the extra point thanks to Ovechkin's one-timer during 3-on-3 play 3:21 into overtime. The goal was Ovechkin's sixth of the season.
NOTES: The Capitals scored first for the ninth time in 10 games this season. ... Jets forward Chris Thorburn missed the game for the birth of a child. ... F Daniel Winnik and D Taylor Chorney were again healthy scratches for Washington.
UP NEXT
Jets: Travel to face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night in the second stop of a three-game road trip.
Capitals: Host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
