Cubs, Indians 6-6 in Game 7 after 9 innings when rain hits

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians were tied at 6 after nine innings when Game 7 of the World Series went into a rain delay late Wednesday night.
The Indians rallied for three runs with two outs in the eighth, with Rajai Davis hitting a tying home run off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.
The umpires called for the tarp before the 10th began. Play was halted at 11:54 p.m., and more rain was in the forecast.
Chicago, seeking its first title since 1908, and Cleveland, in search of its first since 1908, had to wait a little longer.
The Cubs put a runner on third base with one out in the ninth. In a bizarre play, Javier Baez tried to bunt a full-count pitch from Bryan Shaw and fouled it off for strike three. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor then ranged up the middle to grab Dexter Fowler's grounder to end the inning.
Fowler homered on Corey Kluber's fourth pitch of the game. The Cubs led 5-1 in the fifth and were ahead 6-3 in the eighth.
