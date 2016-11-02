Sports

November 2, 2016 7:13 PM

Williams lifts Lakers to 123-116 comeback win over Hawks

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Lou Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied after trailing most of the game to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-116 on Wednesday night.

D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 23 points.

Williams, the Atlanta native who played for the Hawks from 2012-14, had a quiet game before his big final quarter.

Dwight Howard had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 26 points for Atlanta.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Ingram early in the fourth quarter gave the Lakers a 99-98 lead — their first since the opening period. A layup by Williams stretched the Lakers' lead to 107-100.

