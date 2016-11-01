The Associated Press NFL power rankings after Week 8

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-1) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 41-25 at Bills. Next: Bye. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
The Associated Press
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (6-1) Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 29-23 (OT) vs. Eagles. Next: at Browns. Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fights off pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Roger Steinman
The Associated Press
3. DENVER BRONCOS (6-2) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 27-19 vs. Chargers. Next: at Raiders. Running back Devontae Booker runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
The Associated Press
4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (5-2) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 30-14 at Colts. Next: vs. Jaguars. Running back Spencer Ware (32) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Mike Adams (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4-2) Last week’s ranking: 3. Lost 25-20 at Saints. Next: Monday vs. Bills. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) leaps for a pass just outside the end zone as New Orleans Saints cornerback B.W. Webb (28) covers as time expires in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 in New Orleans. Kearse came down out of bounds and the Saints won 25-20.
Butch Dill
The Associated Press
6. ATLANTA FALCONS (5-3) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 33-32 vs. Packers. Next: Monday at Buccaneers. Quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls an audible against the Green Bay Packers during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
7. RAIDERS (6-2) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 30-24 at Buccaneers. Next: vs. Broncos. Wide receiver Seth Roberts, right, and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrateafter Roberts caught the game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken
The Associated Press
8. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-2) Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 20-10 at Bears. Next: vs. Lions. Coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
9. GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-3) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Lost 33-32 at Falcons. Next: vs. Colts. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the second of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
The Associated Press
10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-3) Last week’s ranking: 6. Lost 29-23 (OT) at Cowboys. Next: at Giants. Quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
20. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (3-5) Last week’s ranking: No. 19. Lost 27-19 at Broncos. Next: vs. Titans.Running back Melvin Gordon runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
The Associated Press
26. LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 23. Bye. Next: vs. Panthers. Quarterback Case Keenum (17) passes the ball during an NFL football game between New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday Oct. 23, 2016 in London.
Matt Dunham
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (1-6) Last week’s ranking: 31. Bye. Next: vs. Saints. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in Santa Clara.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-8) Last week's ranking: No. 32. Lost 31-28 vs. Jets. Next: vs. Cowboys. Coach Hue Jackson works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Steelers; 12. Texans; 13. Redskins; 14. Giants; 15. Bengals; 16. Bills; 17. Lions; 18. Cardinals; 19. Titans; 21t. Saints; 21t. Dolphins; 23. Panthers; 24. Ravens; 25. Buccaneers; 27. Colts; 28. Jets; 29. Bears; 30. Jaguars.
David Richard
The Associated Press