Cutler, Howard lead Bears to 20-10 win over Vikings

3:40 Highlights as Fresno State takes on Air Force in post-Tim DeRuyter era Pause

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

1:54 Clovis and Fresno trick-or-treaters score bags of candy, smiles and screams

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education