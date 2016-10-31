Division I Girls golf in Hanford

Stockdale's Lexi Keene, seen during tournament play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Stockdale's Lexi Keen, left, smiles as she walks ahead of Clovis West's Madison Nii, right, during tournament play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Stockdale's Lexi Keene, foreground, watches her drive at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Madison Nii, bottom, with Stockdale's Lexi Keene, top background, seen during play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Madison Nii slumps her shoulders after teeing off Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Stockdale's Lexi Keene checks the green during play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Madison Nii drives during play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Stockdale's Lexi Keene, right, raises her arms after finishing a hole at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif. Garces' Claire Conejo is to the left.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Stockdale's Annika Paterno chips out of the sand at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Aya Enkoji swings during play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Madison Nii seen during play at Kings Country Club Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com