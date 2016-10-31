Bulls rout Nets 118-88 in road opener, improve to 3-0

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter Pause

0:41 How expensive is it to fly out Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

2:26 Movie trailer: 'Hacksaw Ridge'

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

2:24 Get out the vote: Community Water Center