FIFA unveils rebranded fan-friendly annual awards

FIFA wants fans to vote in its rebranded "The Best" world player award.
FIFA says online voting will now be a one-quarter share of polling for the men's and women's player and coach awards.
FIFA says a popular vote will also decide who wins a new "FIFA Fan Award" celebrating "remarkable moments throughout the year involving exemplary and passionate football supporters."
FIFA is scrapping the presidential award, created by Sepp Blatter, at the Jan. 9 ceremony in Zurich.
The main voting participants already included national team captains and coaches, plus media.
FIFA called its annual awards "The Best" when the Ballon d'Or name reverted back to France Football magazine. France Football created the individual honor in 1956.
