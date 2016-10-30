Grabner scores 3 to lead Rangers in 6-1 win over Lightning

Michael Grabner scored three goals to lead the New York Rangers to a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.
Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey and J.T. Miller also sacored to help the Rangers win for the fourth time in five games. Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots.
Nash, Grabner and Vesey scored in a span of 2 minutes, 19 seconds midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Miller, who also had two assists, scored late in the second and Grabner added two more in the third to make it 6-0. Kevin Hayes had three asissts.
Steven Stamkos spoiled Raanta's shutout bid with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining, and Ben Bishop finished with 31 saves for the Lightning.
Comments