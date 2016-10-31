Cyclocross racers love rain and mud

There's no mistaking who's the father of Clovis West High School football offensive star Rodney Wright III -- Pops was a star wide receiver at Fresno State, and the similarities between dad and son are remarkable.
Twenty members of The Senior Dog Squad, ages 82 to 93, will take the field at Bulldog Stadium during halftime Friday, October 28th, to perform a dance routine to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling." The seniors, residents at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens in Fresno, have been working and rehearsing with Fresno State Cheer in anticipation for the big night.
Former Fresno State men's golf coach Mike Watney has volunteered to donate one of his kidneys to help friend Jon DeChambeau. To help return that generosity, DeChambeau has started the Gift of Life golf fundraiser to raise organ-donation awareness, tell Watney's story of paying it forward and to help the Fresno Nephrology Kidney Foundation.
Former Fresno State coach Pat Hill talks about a free tickets promotion to encourage fans to come out to Friday's at Bulldog Stadium against Air Force. It'll be the Bulldogs' first game without coach Tim DeRuyter, who was let go Sunday.
With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 record in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on the coach's contract.
Jack Wilkins makes four interceptions and Trevor Ervin rushes for three touchdowns to lead The Bee's Central Section No. 7-ranked Buchanan High to a 28-13 Tri-River Athletic Conference d football win over No. 2 Clovis.