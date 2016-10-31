Cyclocross racers love rain and mud

The season's first Homegrown Cyclocross Series event at Fresno's Woodward Park on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, brings out those who love to get dirty.
Twenty members of The Senior Dog Squad, ages 82 to 93, will take the field at Bulldog Stadium during halftime Friday, October 28th, to perform a dance routine to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling." The seniors, residents at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens in Fresno, have been working and rehearsing with Fresno State Cheer in anticipation for the big night.

With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 record in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on the coach's contract.

